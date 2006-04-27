© 2021
Goldblum Goes Home for 'Pittsburgh'

Fresh Air
Published April 27, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

Jeff Goldblum recently returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., to star alongside his new girlfriend in a two-week run of The Music Man.

It was a relatively small-potatoes role for Goldblum, whose first major break came in the film The Big Chill. He also starred in such film as The Fly, Earth Girls are Easy and Jurassic Park.

Directors Chris Bradley and Kyle LaBrache filmed Goldblum's stage experience, resulting in a genre-bending documentary with appearances by Ed Begley, Jr., Illeana Douglas and Moby. Goldblum talks about Pittsburgh, which he produced.

