Album to Showcase Spanish 'Star-Spangled Banner'

Published April 28, 2006 at 1:42 PM CDT

An all-star lineup of Latin performers will sing a new, Spanish version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on a new album to be released in May, Somos Americanos ("We Are Americans").

Supporters hope the song, "Nuestro Himno" ("Our Anthem"), will show their desire to become part of the United States. Critics say the U.S. national anthem is a strictly English-language tradition.

Nico Jones, host of "The Morning Invasion" on Latino 96.3 in Los Angeles, talks to Melissa Block about the controversy.

