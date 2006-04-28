Famed Pork Po Boys Are Back at Jazz Fest

Wanda Walker operates a favorite booth at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, dishing out Cochon de Lait Po Boys, the local name for roasted suckling pig sandwiches. She has been serving the New Orleans specialty at Jazz Fest for six years.

This year, Walker and her husband are living out of a trailer because they lost their home during Hurricane Katrina. But they are also working to restore their Love at First Bite catering service, and their restaurant, Walker's Southern-Style BBQ, in New Orleans East. Melissa Block talks to Wanda Walker.

