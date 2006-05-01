Huge Rallies Draw Immigrants' Supporters in L.A.

In Los Angeles, hundreds of thousands of Latino immigrants skipped work to making their voices heard in the streets, supporting immigrants' rights. Two huge rallies were part of a national boycott.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were crippled after most of the truck drivers who haul cargo skipped work. And scores of other businesses closed for the day as huge crowds took to the streets. City officials estimated that 250,000 demonstrators marched to City Hall Monday morning, while another large crowd took over Wilshire Blvd.

