Lay Ends Testimony; Character Witnesses Next

In Houston, federal prosecutors and former Enron Chairman Kenneth Lay continue to spar on the final day of Lay's testimony. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Houston accused Lay of ignoring the employees who expressed concerns about the company's accounting. He also pressed Lay for details on $70 million he made selling his own Enron stock.

Lay has been testifying in his own defense against fraud charges related to the company's disintegration into bankruptcy. Lay has been openly argumentative with the prosecutor during his five days on the stand.

