France Hosts Security Council Meetings on Iran

Officials from the United States, Europe, Russia and China gather in Paris to plan the U.N. Security Council's next step in the ongoing standoff with Iran. An International Atomic Energy Agency report said Friday that Iran had not complied with demands to stop enriching uranium.

The weeklong talks feature senior officials from the U.N. Security Council's permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- along with Germany. The United States, Britain and France are expected to introduce a resolution to the council this week that would legally oblige Iran to comply with U.N. demands.

The Iranian foreign minister says that Russia and China, also veto-wielding permanent council members, are not ready to support sanctions. But Western diplomats say the two countries might support a U.N. resolution against Iran's uranium-enrichment program.

