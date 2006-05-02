Tension, Emotion Run High at Mine-Safety Meeting

Hearings on the Sago Mine accident that killed 12 people begin in Buckhannon, W.Va. Family members of the dead miners gave statements about their lives and the loved ones they lost in the mine, urging mine officials to share information and improve safety practices.

Photos of the victims lined the wall behind the main podium at the emotional hearing, which was held on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Company officials presented their take on the accident, as well. The owner of the West Virginia mine, which has blamed the accident on a lightning strike, said the full details may never be known.

Also testifying were officials from West Virginia's Office of Miners' Health Safety and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration. Miner Randal McCloy Jr. -- who was rescued after 41 hours underground -- did not participate in the hearing, which will continue Wednesday.

Michele Norris talks with Emily Corio of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

