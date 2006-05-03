'All Things Considered' Turns 35

ROBERT SIEGEL, Host:

35 years ago today there was a huge protest in Washington, DC against the Vietnam War. And a barber in Iowa whose trade was eroded by an increasingly hirsute America took to shaving women's legs. You would've heard both those stories 35 years ago on this day, and you would've heard this synthesized theme music too, which in 1971 was still considered very cool in some circles.

(SOUNDBITE OF SYNTHESIZED MUSIC)

SIEGEL: You would've heard it all on a brand new radio program that made its debut on May 3, 1971. It was conceived and named by a fellow called Bill Siemering, hosted by Robert Connelly, and directed that day by a young woman named Linda Wertheimer. One of the tape editors was Susan Stamberg. The show was called All Things Considered.

And today it has reached 35, an age which much be a mark of maturity since the U.S. Constitution says you can be president at 35. 35 is older than half the people who work on this program.

Much has changed about All Things Considered over 35 years, but a lot hasn't. We would still count a day when we'd report on a big protest and an enterprising barber as a good day. Our bosses toasted us this morning and Bill Siemering sent us flowers.

So to all the people who have braved demonstrations, interviewed barbers and done everything in between, thanks for making All Things Considered what it has been over all these 35 years. And thanks to all of you for listening. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.