Defiant Moussaoui Sent to 'Super-Max' Prison

A federal judge sentences al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison, following a jury's finding Wednesday. Speaking in court, Moussaoui declared victory over the United States.

But Judge Leonie Brinkema told Moussaoui that everyone else in the courtroom would be able to live free, while he would spend the rest of his life in the ultra-high-security type of prison known as super-max. She said it is "absolutely clear who won."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.