© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Underwater Pipeline Damage Underestimated in Gulf

By Christopher Joyce
Published May 4, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The federal government reports that far more underwater pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico were damaged by hurricanes last year than they realized. Weather and the pressure to find divers and oil-rig workers have overtaxed available resources. There are thousands of miles of pipeline that need to be inspected and tested before oil and gas can flow again.

Over 100 platforms were destroyed in the gulf during last year's hurricane season. But assessing that damage was the easy part. According to Chris Oynes at the federal Minerals Management Serivce, pipelines on the seafloor are harder to survey. "There are about 30 to 35,000 miles of pipelines out in federal water," Oynes said. "That's like spaghetti."

Repairing and improving the system will be a central topic this weekend in Houston, where thousands of offshore engineers are meeting to discuss protecting the oil infrastructure of the gulf.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Christopher Joyce
Christopher Joyce is a correspondent on the science desk at NPR. His stories can be heard on all of NPR's news programs, including NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Christopher Joyce