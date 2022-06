Commentator Julie Zickefoose is a rural birdwatcher. One of the signature sounds of spring's arrival is the song of the brown thrasher. If you listen closely, the bird seems to be sending out orders. One balmy Saturday afternoon, Zickefoose listens and obeys. In the process, she recalls beloved memories of plantings past.

