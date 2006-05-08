© 2021
Debate Over Gen. Hayden Begins in Congress

Published May 8, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The Senate Intelligence Committee could begin hearings on President Bush's choice of Gen. Mike Hayden to run the CIA as soon as next week. But the debate on the Hill has already begun, with some members of Congress asking whether a career military officer should be running that agency right now.

The toughest questions for Hayden may come from members of both parties who have objected to a domestic eavesdropping program Hayden ran at the National Security Agency. Hayden faces confirmation in the Senate.

