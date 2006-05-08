South Africa's Zuma Found Not Guilty of Rape

The former deputy president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has been acquitted of rape. A judge in Johannesburg declared that the alleged victim's version of what happened between her and Zuma on the night of Nov. 2 last year was not credible.

Zuma, 64, says he had unprotected consensual sex with the HIV-positive woman. The woman, a 31-year-old AIDS activist, was staying overnight as a guest at Zuma's home.

Testimony in the trial has gripped the nation, focusing attention on such sensitive issues as rape, AIDS, misogyny and political divisions within the governing African National Congress.

