Tony Blair Hangs on as Labour Party Is Pummeled

By Rob Gifford
Published May 10, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The British Labour Party tried to stop a damaging feud over its leadership Wednesday as an opinion poll showed the party's support falling to a 14-year low.

Prime Minister Tony Blair, in office for nine years, has been under pressure from members of his own party to name a date to hand over the office to his likely successor, finance minister Gordon Brown. The Labour Party took a severe beating in local council elections last week.

On Tuesday, Blair again refused to set a date for his departure but promised to give his successor ample time to settle in before the next national election, due by 2010.

Rob Gifford
Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.