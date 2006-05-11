Legal Immigrants Work; Does the System?

The janitors, restaurant workers, and other low-wage immigrants who've been demonstrating lately have almost no legal way to be in the United States.

Instead, nearly all the permanent work visas issued each year are for highly skilled workers like computer programmers, university professors and nurses. But the system is overloaded and slow.

Businesses say they need more such workers, and warn that America is in danger of losing its competitive edge.

