An embarrassing snafu for the BBC recently: In a live television interview, a job applicant was mistaken for an expert on Internet music downloads.

The BBC's News 24 channel interviewed the man -- who looked quite surprised to be on air. The BBC apologized this weekend, saying the wrong person was interviewed. Michele Norris and Melissa Block explain what happened.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.