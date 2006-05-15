© 2021
President to Address Nation About Border Plan

By David Greene
Published May 15, 2006 at 9:14 AM CDT

President Bush is expected to propose sending thousands of National Guard troops to aid the Border Patrol along the 2,000-mile border between the United States and Mexico. The president is scheduled to address the nation this evening at 8 p.m. Eastern time to discuss his immigration plan.

Word of the move has already drawn the ire of the Mexican government, as President Vicente Fox called President Bush over the weekend to express concern over what he fears are plans to "militarize" the border.

President Bush is weighing in on the issue just as the Senate begins debate on its version of a bill to deal with millions of illegal immigrants who have already entered the country.

