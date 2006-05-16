Alabama Town's Dump -- and a Legacy of Racism

There are plans to bring a new dump to Uniontown, Ala., where the county commission approved the project because the area desperately needs jobs. Commentator John Fleming says this is the kind of case that has been labeled "environmental racism" for many years.

Everything in this part of Alabama is about race, he says -- but the Uniontown dump just might not have anything to do with race. John Fleming is editor at large for The Anniston Star in Alabama.

