Hooligans No More: Cleese's World Cup Decorum

Published May 16, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

When the World Cup begins in Germany next month, fans from England will be faced with the task of not being too rude to the host country. Part of the problem: a lingering bitterness about World War II.

Years ago, comic actor and writer John Cleese transformed that hatred of all things German into humor on the TV show Fawlty Towers.

Now Cleese has created a song called "Don't Mention the War" -- to instruct his countrymen how to behave when in the Fatherland.

