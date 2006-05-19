In Haditha Inquiry, Military Has Broad Access

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is the body investigating the military operation in Haditha, Iraq, where up to 15 civilians have died. In cases like the one in Haditha, the NCIS is very much like the FBI -- except their jurisdiction is broader, observers say.

Michele Norris talks with Matthew Freeduf, a partner at the Washington, D.C., law firm Feldesman Tucker. Working in the firm's military practice group, Freeduf is a former Navy JAG.

