Documenting Life and Death in 'Baghdad ER'

The daily headlines from Iraq can reduce war to numbers. A new documentary airing on HBO puts a human face on the statistics. Baghdad ER takes viewers inside the chaotic place where doctors and nurses try to save the lives of injured American and Iraqi soldiers and civilians as well. It's a hard film to watch.

Filmmakers Jon Alpert and Matthew O'Neill spent two months in Iraq in 2006. Maj. Merritt Pember is an orthopedic surgeon who was featured in the film, and has returned to Fort Hood in Texas. They talk with Debbie Elliott about the documentary.

