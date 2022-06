Mayor Ray Nagin beats Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu in a run-off election to decide who will lead the city's recovery from Hurricane Katrina. The election centered on the racial makeup of the city and how New Orleans will be rebuilt.

Nagin, a former cable television executive elected to office in 2002, had argued the city could ill-afford to change course as rebuilding gathered steam.

