A Sampling: 'My Fellow Graduates'

Thousands of seniors graduated from colleges around the country in recent weeks. The traditional speeches from students to their classmates offer a view of the modern world through the eyes of those looking to put down new roots. We hear excerpts of speeches from students who spoke at their college commencements.

Most of this year's graduates started college after Sept. 11, 2001; while on campus, they also witnessed the beginnings of the war in Iraq; the 2004 presidential election; and the destruction that followed hurricanes Rita and Katrina. The student leaders have one thing in common: They have plenty of advice.

