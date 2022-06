As the House and Senate debate proposals to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, commentator Jay Keyser considers the difference between walls and barriers. He's reminded of Robert Frost's poem featuring the line "good fences make good neighbors."

Keyser says the poem is a parable of human history, and its most famous line has been misunderstood.

