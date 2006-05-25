Chef Anthony Bourdain on Eating Without Fear

Hard-drinking, tough-talking chef, author and TV show host Anthony Bourdain is always game for a culinary adventure.

Bourdain is the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan. But he spends fewer than four nights a month in New York. The rest of his year is spent globe-trotting for his TV show, No Reservations, or promoting one of his eight books.

Back from a trip to Ghana and Namibia, Bourdain talks about life on the road, encounters with raw seal and fried bugs, and his beef with vegans. His latest book is The Nasty Bits: Collected Varietal Cuts, Usable Trim, Scraps and Bones.

