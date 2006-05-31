In Policy Shift, U.S. May Meet with Iranians

The Bush administration is shifting gears on its policy with Iran. The United States now says it will hold face-to-face talks with Iranian and European officials if Iran suspends nuclear activities suspected of being part of a weapons program. President Bush says he wants to take a leadership role in resolving the issue diplomatically.

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is headed off to Vienna to finalize an international approach to Tehran. Rice is expected to issue a policy statement on Iran ahead of a fresh round of talks with other members of the U.N. Security Council on Tehran's nuclear program.

