U.S. and U.N. Powers Forge United Front on Iran

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and representatives of other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, plus Germany, agree on a plan to try and lure Iran back to the negotiating table.

The U.N. powers are ready to offer Iran incentives to suspend its uranium enrichment program and begin negotiations over Tehran's nuclear activities.

For the time being, thoughts of punitive action against Iran appear to have been put on hold.

