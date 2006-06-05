Report Faults Radios in London Attack Response

Emergency crews responding to last July's London bombings were failed by poor communications, which caused delays treating survivors, an inquiry has concluded. Four suicide bombers killed 52 commuters and injured about 700 in attacks on three trains and a bus in the capital during morning rush hour.

The London Assembly report says some rescuers had radios that didn't work on the underground rail network -- and others' mobile phones failed. Ambulances were consequently delayed or sent to wrong areas, basic medical supplies ran short, and there were problems in getting some of the injured to hospitals.

NPR's Rob Gifford reports from London.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.