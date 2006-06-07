© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Orchestrating Mixed-Media Art with Mentos

Published June 7, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Two months ago, we reported on the Web video phenomenon of Mentos and Diet Coke. The mint candies combine with the soda to create an explosive geyser.

But a new video on the Internet transforms that rudimentary concept into a highly choreographed routine, complete with funky soundtrack.

Two men in Maine, Fritz Grobe and Stephen Voltz, took 101 bottles of Diet Coke and crafted a mesmerizing, two-minute Mentos and Diet Coke performance that they call "a spectacular, mint-powered version of the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas."

Melissa Block talks with Grobe and Voltz about their creation.

