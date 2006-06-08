© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harry Connick Jr.'s Tony-Nominated Broadway Turn

Fresh Air
Published June 8, 2006 at 7:19 PM CDT
Harry Connick, Jr.
Harry Connick, Jr.

On Sunday, Harry Connick Jr. will be among the nominees attending the Tony Awards. Connick received a Tony nod for best actor in a musical for his Broadway debut in the revival of The Pajama Game.

Connick has released a disc of his Broadway endeavors. The triple CD features not only recordings of the 2006 Pajama Game cast, but those from the 2001 musical he wrote, Thou Shalt Not. The latter feature duets with his Pajama Game co-star, Kelli O'Hara.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.