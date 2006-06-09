© 2021
NATO Set to Take Over Troubled Afghan Region

By Ivan Watson
Published June 9, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

This summer, the NATO alliance is expected to take over control of the most turbulent part of Afghanistan, the south. Analysts say the Taliban insurgency has dramatically intensified there, in an attempt to shake NATO member countries' political will.

Canadian troops around Kandahar have suffered the worst casualties they have experienced since the Korean War. And the Dutch are expected to take over an even more difficult province.

Ivan Watson
