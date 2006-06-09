© 2021
Zarqawi Was Alive After Attack, Pentagon Says

By Tom Bowman
Published June 9, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Pentagon officials now say Abu Musab al-Zarqawi briefly survived the U.S. air strike that flattened his hideout north of Baghdad Wednesday night. Before two bombs struck the safe house, American commandos were already on the ground, watching Zarqawi's movements. They sent his exact coordinates to warplanes overhead.

Briefing reporters from Baghdad, Maj. Gen. Bill Caldwell said that Iraqi police reached Zarqawi after the attack. When U.S. forces entered the area, they found that Zarqawi was on a makeshift stretcher, and that was moving. But he died soon afterward.

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
