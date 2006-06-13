Bush Makes Surprise Visit to Iraq

President Bush arrives in Baghdad for a surprise meeting with leaders of Iraq's new government. The president was scheduled to meet Iraqis by teleconference, but went in person instead. The surprise visit, the president's second to Baghdad in three years, was carried out under tight security. President Bush was expected to spend about five hours in the Iraqi capital before returning to the United States.

