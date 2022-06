In downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, a bazaar still sells the rare natural ingredients used in the millennial art of natural vegetable dyeing.

Nathan Santamaria travels through the catacomb-like spaces of the market -- and all of its chaos -- with carpet expert Chris Alexander. He's on a mission to seek out the dye merchants and the roots, seeds and minerals necessary to fill out his color palette.

