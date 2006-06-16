Meg Wolitzer's 'Position'

Meg Wolitzer's novel The Position, which is now out in paperback, is about a 1970s era couple who write a Joy of Sex-style book, complete with illustrations of them making love -- then their teenage children get a hold of it. Our book critic describes it as a "smart, wry novel... that turns out to be a poignant elegy to the fleeting health and pleasures of the body, as well as to the fleeting emotional and physical togetherness of the family." This interview originally aired on May 10, 2005.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air