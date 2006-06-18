© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Joint Mission Moves to Establish Control in Ramadi

By Philip Reeves
Published June 18, 2006 at 7:00 AM CDT

The U.S. military is making a fresh attempt take control of Ramadi, Iraq's largest Sunni Arab city.

Insurgents control much of the city and have mounted persistent attacks on U.S. and Iraqi forces there. Law and order has broken down, and street battles are common.

NPR's Philip Reeves is embedded with the U.S. military in Ramadi, and spent Saturday with U.S. and Iraqi forces as they went into action.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
