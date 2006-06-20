Beagle Honored for Using 911 to Save Owner

LINDA WERTHEIMER, host:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

A Beagle named Belle will be honored at a dinner tonight in Washington. Belle has won the Vita award, given annually to someone - usually a person - who uses a cell phone to save a life or prevent a crime. When Florida man Kevin Weaver collapsed in a diabetic seizure, Belle bit his cell phone on the auto dial button for 911. Believe it or not, Belle was trained to warn Weaver of low blood sugar; she tried, he ignored her, she found his phone and called for help. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.