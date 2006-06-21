Bush Praised in Europe for Approach to Iran

European Union leaders praise President Bush's approach in taking on Iran's nuclear ambitions at a one-day meeting in Vienna. The president and his European counterparts urged both Iran and North Korea to resume multinational talks aimed at ending their nuclear weapons programs.

Iran is mulling over a proposal to stop processing uranium in exchange for economic incentives. The nation has offered a timeframe for replying, which President Bush called a needless delay.

North Korea, meanwhile, is believed to be preparing to test a long-range ballistic missile that could reach the United States.

Other topics at the now-concluded summit included the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. President Bush said that he wants to close the facility, as critics have suggested. But he says some of the detainees need to have trials, and the Supreme Court has yet to rule on the proper venue. Plus, President Bush said, it's difficult to send those not being tried back to their home countries.

The president said he told Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Scheussel and President Jose Manuel Barroso of the European Commission that the United States would like to send the detainees home.

"Of course, there's international pressure not to send them back," the president said. "But hopefully, we'll be able to resolve that."

