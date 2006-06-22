Learning Lessons in a Prolonged War

Military rules of engagement are being closely examined in the wake of accusations that U.S. Marines killed 24 unarmed civilians in the Iraqi town of Haditha.

In the latest in a series of conversations on leadership in a lengthening war, we hear from an enlisted man who wrote about his experiences in Iraq -- and helped change the way Marines are taught to go into urban combat.

Staff Sgt. Earl J. Catagnus Jr. was the leader of a group of snipers who worked to remove insurgents from houses during the battle of Fallujah in November 2004.

