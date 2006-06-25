© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sour Cherries: A Tart, Tasty Michigan Treat

Published June 25, 2006 at 10:26 AM CDT
The Cherry Hut's patio. Don't try this in mid-winter!
/
/
The Cherry Hut's patio. Don't try this in mid-winter!

Sour cherries are one of summer's great delights. They will be ripe and ready in just a few weeks. But unless you live in Michigan, where most are grown, they can be difficult to locate.

One place you can certainly track them down is The Cherry Hut in Beulah, Mich. It opened in 1922 as a pie shack. Now it's a full-service restaurant, with plenty of tart cherries on the menu.

Brenda and Leonard Case own The Cherry Hut. Brenda Case tells Debbie Elliott about her business... and how sour cherries have made their way into ground beef, too.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.