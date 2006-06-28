Terror Expert Grenier: Moving On from the CIA

Bob Grenier was was removed in February from his job leading the CIA's Counterterrorism Center. A rumor prevalent at the time was that Grenier was sacked for objecting to aggressive interrogation and rendition practices.

But Grenier insists that his departure was actually because of a personality clash. Still, he concedes that he's "not the most popular guy at the White House."

His status, Grenier says, is due partly to the fact that he's made clear that he thinks the United States is wrong to keep high-level detainees such as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed in limbo. Instead, he says, the government should grant the detainees due process under the law. In a rare interview, Grenier speaks to NPR's Mary Louise Kelly.

