Virginia Town Targets Mystery Train's Secrets

In 1925, the Church Hill tunnel caved in while a train was passing through it. At least two workers were killed at the site in southern Virginia, and the locomotive was never recovered.

But now there are plans to uncover the site, which has inspired many local legends and mysteries. Preliminary drilling of "spy holes" is expected to begin on July 10.

Melissa Block talks with Mark Holmberg, staff writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Holmberg is one of the few living people left who has been inside the tunnel.

