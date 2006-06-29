© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court: Tribunals Exceeded Bush's Authority

By Nina Totenberg
Published June 29, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

President Bush overstepped his authority in the design of war crimes trials of Guantanamo detainees, according to a Supreme Court ruling.

The Bush administration argued that the president has the power to make that decision on his own. The court ruled 5-3 that the president did not have the authority to take the "extraordinary measure" of developing trials that severely limited the rights of the accused.

But the court's decision leaves open the possibility that the nation's laws could be changed to allow the trials to continue.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg