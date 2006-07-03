Wayne and Darrell Scott: Father-Son Country

Darrell Scott grew up on a tobacco farm in Kentucky, just like his father, Wayne. Now Darrell is a Nashville singer and songwriter who went from session musician to solo artist in his own right. And his father, at age 71, is releasing a debut album.

Many of the songs on Wayne Scott's This Weary Way were recorded in his son's living room. "This recording may be the documenting of one of the most authentic country artists you've never heard," Darrell Scott writes on his Web site. "You be the judge... [My dad] doesn't understand why we have done this recording. Maybe you will. If you do, tell him."

Darrell is releasing a sixth album this month, The Invisible Man. He and Wayne talk about their lives and perform songs for us.

