North Korea's Neighbors Weigh Response to Tests

By Louisa Lim,
Michele Norris
Published July 5, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The diplomatic fallout from North Korea's missile tests is growing, but in Asia, the responses have been varied. In Seoul, the capital of South Korea, only symbolic responses were being considered, such as a change in how aid to North Korea is distributed.

After North Korea's flurry of missile tests in the past 24 hours, a Japanese official said the country is discussing banning travel and financial exchange between the two countries.

Louisa Lim
Beijing Correspondent Louisa Lim is currently attending the University of Michigan as a Knight-Wallace Fellow. She will return to her regular role in 2014.
Michele Norris
