Obrador Charges Fraud, Demands Recount

Mexico's election officials have began the official count of ballots cast in Sunday's close presidential election. In unofficial results, the conservative candidate Felipe Calderon is ahead by a slim margin. But Mexico requires a simple majority to win the presidency.

Leftist candidate Andres Manual Lopez Obrador has protested the unofficial results, calling for a recount of every ballot cast. He is now charging fraud, claiming the electoral body is manipulating ballots so Calderon can win.

