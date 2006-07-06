© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Official Urges Iran to Accept U.N. Proposal

Published July 6, 2006 at 4:40 PM CDT
Nicholas Burns speaks to the media in March after a meeting of United Nations powers at the British mission to the U.N. in New York.
Stan Honda
/
AFP/Getty
Nicholas Burns speaks to the media in March after a meeting of United Nations powers at the British mission to the U.N. in New York.

The United States and its western allies had set a July 5 deadline for Iran to accept a package of incentives offered in return for Iran's agreement to suspend its uranium enrichment program. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Nicholas Burns, under secretary for political affairs at the State Department, about what options are available to Iran, and the United States' future course of action. Burns says Iran is "profoundly isolated" right now, and the U.N. offer provides a way out.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.