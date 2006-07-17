Hezbollah Rocket Hits Israeli Port City

As Israeli warplanes carried out more cross-border raids, Hezbollah fired dozens of Katyusha rockets into northern Israel. A Hezbollah rocket ripped the facade off an apartment building in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa as violence continued in the region between Lebanon and Israel.

In a speech to the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said Israel's attacks on Lebanon will continue until Israel's conditions are met. The death toll since fighting began on Wednesday has climbed to more than 190 in Lebanon and 24 in Israel.

The port in Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, was shut down after six Israelis were wounded, one seriously, in rocket attacks. Over the weekend, Hezbollah rockets landed deeper inside Israel than ever before.

Israeli officials said an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon today destroyed at least one long-range missile capable of hitting Tel Aviv.

