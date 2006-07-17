© 2021
Senate Debates Bills on Stem-Cell Research

By Julie Rovner
Published July 17, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The Senate opens a new debate over stem-cell research, as three bills are under consideration. One would overturn President Bush's restrictions on research. The president is expected to use his first-ever veto if that bill passes.

More likely to take effect, observers say, are two other bills meant to define the scope of research.

One would outlaw so-called "fetus farming," the creation of embryos that would be destroyed for research -- a method not currently in practice.

Another bill would encourage research into alternative ways to develop the properties of stem cells without destroying embryos now in existence.

