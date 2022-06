/ / Click enlarge for more on Friday's attacks.

Israel continues to pound Lebanon with bombs for a 10th day, primarily targeting Shiite areas in the south and east of the country.

An Israeli general has warned that Israel could expand ground operations in southern Lebanon, where there have been fierce clashes between its troops and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, civilians in Lebanon continue to seek shelter from the fighting, or leave the country.

